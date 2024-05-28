Holistic Data Could Be The Secret Weapon To Team GB's Success In Paris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Team Great Britain gears up for the 2024 Paris Games, it's their performance data management system that could give them the competitive edge. While most traditional systems focus purely on scientific data, Team GB is using a system that combines subjective and scientific data to give a holistic view of the athlete to give them a competitive edge. And it seems to be working.



Since adopting the Performance Data Management System (PDMS) in 2014, Team GB's success has seen them take home just under 100 gold medals over the last three Games with an impressive total medal haul of over 260.



“Athletic teams have become obsessed with performance data tracking to determine an athlete's health, and fitness. However, these outputs are limited. Including subjective data (soreness, energy, mood, etc) directly from the individual is key. The combination of scientific and subjective provides a more complete picture of the athlete's health and mental well-being. By using this combination, trainers and medical teams can create hyper-personalised training plans to unlock their full competitive potential”, says Richard Godfrey, Founder and CEO of Rocketmakers , the company that developed PDMS.



The PDMS system, which is currently being used by over 2,500 Team GB athletes, was commissioned by the UK Sports Institute as a result of pitfalls they identified in traditional tracking systems.



“There's no doubt that EIS service delivery was having a big impact on athlete health, but finding quantifiable data to evidence this was a challenge. It was these circumstances that led to the UK embarking on a journey to lead the world in Athlete Health data”, said Dr Craig Ranson, Director of Health at the UK Sports Institute.



A sophisticated software platform for elite athletes and their support teams, PDMS has several core functions including tracking medical records and consultations, daily athlete input, objective measurements, and holistic insights. This gives coaches and medical staff a complete view of an athlete's history, real-time fitness, and potential risks, allowing them to optimise training for peak performance and injury prevention.



A pivotal evolution of PDMS was the creation of the Athlete AER (availability, effort, and recovery) monitoring app to measure subjective data.



“While your smartwatch tracks sleep duration and in some instances the 'quality', it doesn't tell you how rested you actually feel and whether you're ready to tackle your training. PDMS measures and weights this subjective data as more important, or at least on par, with the objective sensor readings. Technology makes it possible to determine that an athlete's training session performance is improving, however, without subjective data it offers no insight into the factors driving that improvement (sleep, mood, recent injuries, travel).” says Godfrey.



PDMS has kept expanding its functionality and undergoes continual technological improvement. Core parts of the system have been updated and modernised over the decade, ensuring it remains in step with current technologies.



In the run-up to the 2024 Paris Games, PDMS has added specialised subsystems to address new challenges specifically a focus on nutrition, travel, and jet lag as well as covid tracking.



“For me, as an athlete, I think PDMS has been a natural step forward in terms of our daily training and allowing us to log everything, look at our training loads across a whole week, and compare with what was prescribed, so it's allowed us to look at what we're doing, as opposed to what was prescribed and that's been a real game changer for the staff in planning the whole training year,” says Emma Wiggs MBE 2016, 2020 gold medalist and nine-time world champion in KL2 class para canoe.



Used successfully by athletes across Team GBs for the past ten years, Rocketmakers was honoured with the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise (Innovation) in 2018



