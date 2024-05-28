Revving Up: Global Connected Motorcycle Market Accelerates From $35.6 Million To $304.1 Million By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Europe dominated the market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2019. Germany dominated the Europe connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and Africa is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Cellular connectivity in connected motorcycles offer various advantages and is the most effective way to ensure a reliable connectivity, low latency, and security. In addition, in coming days, 5G cellular technology is anticipated to become an integral part of connectivity and interoperability required for efficient function of these cellular networks. Moreover, technology companies are joining connected motorcycle consortium, collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, and others, working together with a focus of making motorcycle a part of the future connected mobility. For instance, on April 26, 2018, Autotalks, a semiconductor company focused on development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, joined Connected Motorcycle Consortium. In addition, Autotalks launched 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution in 2017, based on second-generation V2X chipset that allows motorcyclists to receive alert on road situations to avoid accidents.

Emergency call is a feature in connected motorcycle, which increases road safety for two-wheeler riders. The vehicle connectivity system in the motorcycle reports detected accidents and its location to emergency call centers automatically, which immediately informs emergency services. In addition, various producers of connected motorcycles provide emergency call feature in their vehicles, which enhances safety of riders while driving, and is anticipated to propel the market for the emergency call segment. For instance, in Germany, around 80% customers of BMW Motorrad go for motorcycles with eCall system while purchasing.

Breakdown call system can be defined as a service, which allows drivers to call and contact local road assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown. In addition, diagnostics data of motorcycles is sent to breakdown services so that all necessary information is received in advance, which enables roadside assistance mechanics team to prepare for the call-out. In addition, automobile manufactures operating in the connected motorcycle market are introducing new range of connectivity solutions, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market for the breakdown call segment. For instance, on June 22, 2020, Bosch, an automobile company introduced Help Connect, a smartphone-based emergency call solution for motorcycles, which allows breakdown call.

Automotive technology companies are introducing new range of connectivity technologies for connected motorcycles, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market in North America. For instance, in January 2019, Panasonic Automotive announced collaboration with Harley-Davidson for development of connected motorcycles by Harley-Davidson, named LiveWire. In addition, Panasonics's connectivity platforms are used in this model, which makes Harley-Davidson first mass manufacturer of cellular-connected electric motorcycles. Moreover, on January 8, 2020, Damon, a motorcycle manufacture in Canada claims to have developed the world's safest, smartest, and powerful electric motorbike with Damon's 'CoPilot' tech, which is advanced warning system developed by BlackBerry QNX technology.

Growth in trend of connectivity solutions in vehicles propel growth of the connected motorcycle market. In addition, increase in safety features provided by connected motorcycles also fuel growth of the connected motorcycle market. However, threat of data hacking and lack of seamless and uniform connectivity infrastructure hinder the market growth. Conversely, incorporation of 5G connectivity to power connected mobility is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to key players for the market expansion.

Automobile manufacturers with extensive supply chains are experiencing shortage of critical components and should consider working on alternate sourcing strategies. In addition, Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers are operating in automotive supply chain experience, owing to sever disruption in operations due to decrease in demand for automobiles.

On the basis of connectivity network, the dedicated short-range communication segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of connectivity solution, the integrated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., and others.

