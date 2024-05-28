Parul Gulati Plays Aspiring Actress Who Leverages Social Media In ‘Blue Tick’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati, who will be starring in the upcoming social media show 'Blue Tick', shared that she portrays the role of an aspiring actress who leverages social media to propel her dreams.

Parul is known for her work in 'P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke', 'Made in Heaven', and 'Selection Day'.

'Blue Tick' is directed by Shubham Singh and delves into the captivating journey of Pallavi Pahuja, portrayed by Parul, a determined young woman hailing from South Delhi with dreams of stardom.

The series is shot against the backdrop of Delhi and unfolds a tale of ambition, resilience, and the price of fame.

Sharing insights into her character, Parul revealed, "Embarking on the role of Pallavi Pahuja in 'Blue Tick' has been a deeply fulfilling experience for me. Pallavi represents the quintessential modern aspirant, leveraging social media as a platform to propel her dreams forward. Delving into her complexities, aspirations, and the intricate dynamics of virtual validation versus real-world success has been both a challenge and a privilege.”

She further mentioned that through this character, she had the opportunity to explore the nuances of ambition, resilience, and the ever-evolving landscape of social media influence.

“I'm excited for audiences to join me on this captivating journey as we unravel the highs, lows, and ultimately, the pursuit of the coveted blue tick," she added.

The show also stars Siddharth Nigam.

A source closer to the show expressed, "With 'Blue Tick,' we aim to delve into the intricate nuances of contemporary aspirations and the evolving landscape of social media. Parul Gulati's portrayal of Pallavi Pahuja adds depth and authenticity to the narrative, making it a compelling watch for audiences of all ages."

The show is produced by Folklore Films.