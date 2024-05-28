Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Invests In Homegrown Drone Startup Yali Aerospace

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vishal Bhola as President for India business.

Bhola, in his new role, will play a key role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory in India, leveraging his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

"The company's iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing's next phase of growth and innovation," Bhola said in a statement.

The company said that Bhola's appointment underscores Nothing's commitment to expanding its presence and offerings within the Indian market.

"Vishal's vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder at Nothing.

Bhola's journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various key positions starting in India and expanding across Southeast Asia, the US, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London.

After his tenure at Unilever, he joined Whirlpool as Managing Director, responsible for driving profitability and growth across the Indian subcontinent for Whirlpool Corporation.