Amit Sadh Shares His Travel Hack: Throw Away The GPS, Get Lost In Nature

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for 'Sultan', 'Breathe', 'Duranga', and others, has shared his travel hack.

The actor, who is an avid biker, expressed his love for embarking on long rides on his bike to explore various corners of the country.

Talking about his favourite destinations, Amit told IANS:“My favourite destinations are Ladakh again, Uttarakhand, and Punjab for their amazing food."

“Weight badh jaayega toh kya hua (Weight might increase, but that doesn't matter)," he added as he seemed confident in shedding the extra pounds quickly owing to his rigorous fitness regimen.

The actor also said that the newly opened areas in Kashmir are his favourite places to explore in addition to his film sets.

When asked about one travel hack, the actor said:“Throw away the GPS, and get lost in the arms of nature."

Last year, Amit decided on taking a break from his hectic work schedule, and embarked on a month-long motorcycle trip around India, covering a total of 5288 kilometres.

The ride proved to be an introspective journey for the actor and redefined his own definitions of adventure, culture, and personal transformation.

During his bike ride, Amit interacted with his fans on highways, farmers, villagers, truck drivers, and even the royal family of Balasinor. He took a halt at Balasinor and had dinner with the royal family.