WHO head calls on nations to secure global agreement on pandemic management

(MENAFN) The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a compelling call to action on Monday, urging countries to finalize a groundbreaking global agreement on pandemic management, following a missed deadline. Scarred by the devastating impact of Covid-19, nations have grappled for two years to establish binding commitments on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.



Despite intense negotiations leading up to this week's World Health Assembly, where WHO's 194 member states convene annually, negotiators fell short of reaching a conclusive deal before the deadline. However, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed confidence in securing an agreement, emphasizing that where there is determination, there is a pathway forward.



Addressing the assembly, Tedros acknowledged the formidable challenges faced by negotiators, describing the task as immense on technical, legal, and political fronts. He commended their unwavering commitment, noting the extensive hours dedicated to discussions, with meetings extending into the early hours of the morning.



Tedros lauded negotiators for their resilience in navigating through a deluge of misinformation that sought to undermine the negotiations. Despite the missed deadline, he emphasized the continued dedication of countries to pursue an accord, underscoring their collective resolve to address the pressing challenges posed by future pandemics.



While the journey towards a comprehensive global agreement may have encountered obstacles, Tedros's remarks underscored the perseverance and determination of nations to forge a path towards enhanced pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response on the global stage.

