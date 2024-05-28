Bill Gross cautions of market turmoil with potential Trump victory in 2024 election

(MENAFN) A victory for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election would be more disruptive and pessimistic for bond markets compared to the re-election of Joe Biden, according to renowned bond investor Bill Gross. In a report by the Financial Times, as seen by Sky News Arabia, Gross, often referred to as the "Bond King," expressed concerns that Trump's return to the White House would significantly exacerbate the already growing American deficit. Gross highlighted that Trump’s policy platforms, which advocate for continued tax cuts, would likely deepen fiscal imbalances. However, he also acknowledged that the Biden administration has contributed to massive budget deficits through trillions of dollars in government spending.



Gross's remarks come at a critical juncture, with the U.S. presidential elections less than six months away and a Manhattan jury poised to deliberate on the "cash for silence" case, potentially making Trump the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Despite these legal challenges, Trump, the Republican candidate, is currently leading Biden, the incumbent Democratic president, in most national polls and several key swing state surveys that are expected to be pivotal in determining the election outcome. Trump's campaign has also gained momentum from recent high-profile endorsements, including those from former rival Nikki Haley and billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman.



Gross's analysis underscores the potential volatility in financial markets depending on the election's outcome, with a particular emphasis on the bond market's sensitivity to fiscal policy directions and governmental stability. The investor's perspective adds to the broader discourse on how differing presidential administrations could impact economic strategies and financial stability in the coming years.

