Gaza death rate surpasses 36,000 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in Gaza, a besieged enclave, declared on Monday that the death toll from relentless Israeli attacks since October has surged to 36,050. Additionally, the ministry revealed that at least 81,026 individuals have been injured amidst the onslaught.



In a stark revelation, the ministry stated that Israeli forces perpetrated seven "massacres" against families within the last 24 hours alone, resulting in the deaths of 33 individuals and the injury of 383 others. Many individuals remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, with rescuers facing challenges in reaching them.



The relentless Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave, which commenced on October 7, 2023, following an attack, has persisted unabated despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. Nearly eight months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins, compounded by a debilitating blockade restricting access to essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine.



Amid mounting humanitarian crises, Israel faces accusations of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a significant ruling, the ICJ ordered Tel Aviv to cease its operations immediately in Rafah, a region where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6. The ruling underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating violence and humanitarian plight in Gaza.

