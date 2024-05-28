(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO , FLORIDA , USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the state of Florida to please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. Unlike most law firms advertising on the internet for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer The Gori Law Firm has an office in Florida and their law firm is licensed to practice law in Florida. Additionally, and maybe most importantly, the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

The group says, "Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer had their primary exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. As part of a sailor's routine duties, they may have had regular exposure to asbestos-especially if they worked in an engine room-propulsion, in a machine shop or as a member of a repair crew.

"Before a Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida hires a law firm to assist with compensation-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are certain they will be glad they did."



Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

