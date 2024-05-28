Nobelbiz's Workhop Series With Michael Mcguire On Boosting Outbound Call Volumes While Staying Compliant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NobelBiz, Cloud Contact Center Technology

- Michael McGuireCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent insightful workshop, NobelBiz, a leader in contact center solutions, hosted a session to delve into the optimization of outbound call volumes using Hybrid Dialing solutions while ensuring compliance and efficiency.Host: Michael McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBizMichael McGuire brings over two decades of rich and diverse experience in the contact center industry, serving as a Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz. His expertise encompasses strategic execution, with a focus on analysis, staff management, and team leadership. Michael's impressive career includes the launch of five international call centers and the management of ten as a Center/Regional Manager. His ability to consistently exceed service level requirements highlights his proficiency and commitment to excellence in the contact center domain, making him an ideal host for discussions on the cutting-edge of contact center technology and strategy.The workshop focused on several areas essential for boosting outbound call volumes with compliant strategies:Optimize Your Outbound Strategy: The workshop provided an in-depth look at optimizing outbound call strategies to enhance contact center efficiency.NobelBiz Omni+ Call Guard Ecosystem Overview: Participants gained insights into the comprehensive features and benefits of the NobelBiz Omni+ Call Guard Ecosystem.CallGuard & Dragon Call Initiator TCPA Highlights: The session highlighted key aspects of TCPA compliance, focusing on CallGuard and Dragon Call Initiator.Outbound Compliance Filters: Practical information on using outbound compliance filters to ensure adherence to regulations was shared.Recording Capabilities: The workshop covered the importance and implementation of recording capabilities for compliance and quality assurance.Encryption: Participants learned about encryption techniques to secure communication and data.Separate Interfaces & Compliance Dialing Systems: The session explained the use of separate interfaces and compliance dialing systems to manage different communication channels effectively.Omnichannel Compliance: Strategies for maintaining compliance across omnichannel communication were explored, ensuring seamless integration and adherence to regulations.About NobelBiz:NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry?Do you want to share your knowledge with our audience?Do you know anyone who fits these criteria?Please email us at ..., and let's set up a meeting!

