The FDA Consultants Applauds FDA's Updated Guidelines On Zika Virus Risk For HCT/P Establishments

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FDA Consultants , a leading advisory firm specializing in regulatory compliance for reproductive laboratories, welcomes the recent update dated Monday, May 20, 2024, from the FDA regarding the status of Zika virus (ZIKV) as a Relevant Communicable Disease Agent or Disease (RCDAD). According to the FDA, current evidence indicates that ZIKV no longer has sufficient incidence and prevalence to affect the current HCT/P donor population, as 21 CFR 1271.3(r)(2) (see“Information for Human Cell, Tissue, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Product (HCT/P) Establishments Regarding FDA's Determination that Zika Virus is no Longer a Relevant Communicable Disease Agent or Disease”).As a result, the FDA is withdrawing the guidance titled "Donor Screening Recommendations to Reduce the Risk of Transmission of Zika Virus by Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products," dated May 2018. HCT/P establishments are now permitted to discontinue screening donors for ZIKV and should update their relevant procedures to reflect this change. The FDA will continue to monitor ZIKV epidemiology both in the United States and worldwide. Should the epidemiology change, leading to a reassessment of ZIKV as an RCDAD, the FDA may reissue guidance to mitigate the risk of ZIKV transmission via HCT/Ps.Sunday Crider, PhD, HCLD/ELD (ABB), Chief Scientific Officer of The FDA Consultants, commented, "The FDA's updated guidelines are a significant development for HCT/P establishments. The reclassification of ZIKV based on current epidemiological data underscores the dynamic nature of regulatory requirements and the importance of continuous monitoring. At The FDA Consultants, we are dedicated to helping reproductive laboratories stay abreast of these changes and ensure their practices align with the latest FDA guidelines."Rijon Charne, JD, Chief Legal Officer at The FDA Consultants, added, "Our team of experts is well-versed in the intricacies of FDA regulations pertaining to HCT/P establishments. We are here to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure that our clients not only comply with these updated guidelines but also excel in their regulatory and operational practices."The FDA Consultants offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist reproductive laboratories in achieving compliance with these new guidelines, including:Detailed FDA compliance audits and assessmentsDevelopment and implementation of risk management strategies tailored to HCT/P establishmentsCreation of HCT/P manuals and clinic SOPsSpecialized training and education programs on FDA regulations and best practicesContinuous support and consultation to navigate the evolving regulatory landscapeFor more information about the updated FDA guidelines, please visit the FDA's official page.To learn more about The FDA Consultants and their services, visit or contact ...About The FDA ConsultantsThe FDA Consultants specialize in providing expert guidance and support to reproductive laboratories, ensuring compliance with FDA regulations and effective risk management. With a team of experienced professionals, The FDA Consultants are dedicated to enhancing the quality and safety of reproductive laboratory operations.

