North Korea denounces south's commitment to denuclearization

(MENAFN) North Korea issued a scathing response on Monday to South Korea's reiterated commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, asserting that such a goal has become obsolete in theory, practice, and reality.



The reaction from Pyongyang came in the wake of a summit held in Seoul, where leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China reaffirmed their respective national stances on the Korean Peninsula issue. Despite differing positions, all three nations emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



During the trilateral summit, leaders underscored the need for inclusivity and mutual respect to enhance cooperation. While they expressed willingness to work towards a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang did not directly address the issue of denuclearization, instead calling for restraint to prevent further escalation.



North Korea dismissed the summit's call for denuclearization as a mockery and deception, criticizing South Korea for advocating for peace and stability while disregarding its stance.



Chinese Prime Minister Li emphasized openness, inclusivity, and mutual respect as essential elements for cooperation, advocating for honest dialogue to resolve suspicions and misunderstandings. He also emphasized the promotion of bilateral relations based on strategic autonomy, the advancement of a multipolar world, and opposition to bloc confrontation and factionalism.



The summit's outcomes highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the Korean Peninsula issue, with differing perspectives and priorities among regional stakeholders.

