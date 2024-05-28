Devastating storms ravage southern US, leaving over 18 dead

(MENAFN) Over the Memorial Day weekend, a series of severe storms and tornadoes tore through the South and the Great Plains of the United States, resulting in a tragic loss of life and widespread damage. At least 18 people were reported dead, with hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses left without power in the aftermath of the destructive weather events.



Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas confirmed eight storm-induced fatalities in her state during a news conference. Additionally, seven storm-induced deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas, while two occurred in Mayes County, Oklahoma, and one in Louisville, Kentucky.



The impact of the storms was felt acutely, with over 334,000 customers left without power by Sunday evening across Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Kansas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, according to data from poweroutageas reported by a US-based news agency.



The severity of the weather was underscored by tornado warnings issued in Texas and Oklahoma as the storms swept through the region on Saturday night. The threat persisted into Sunday, with tornado watches and warnings spanning multiple states, including Kentucky.



The devastation wrought by these storms serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and destructive nature of severe weather events. As affected communities grapple with the aftermath and begin the process of recovery, the resilience and support of individuals and organizations will be crucial in rebuilding and healing from the destruction left in the wake of the storms.

