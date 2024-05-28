French parliament starts debate on ‘assisted dying’ bill legalization

(MENAFN) Media reports indicate that on Monday, the French parliament commenced discussions on a bill concerning the legalization of "assisted dying," as clarified by the health minister, who emphasized that it differs from euthanasia.



The draft legislation, aimed at legalizing "assisted dying," will undergo a two-week debate in the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament, with a final vote slated for June 11.



During the initial session, Health Minister Catherine Vautrin presented the proposed law to the National Assembly, underscoring its significance and urging for its adoption.



"What ethical response can we give to unbearable situations of suffering? she asked. Can we turn a blind eye to situations of unbearable pain that medicine and the current legislation cannot answer? Can we accept that some of our citizens go abroad to end their days? ... It must be noted that the current legislation in force is no longer enough," she stated, encouraging fellow members to back the government in passing the bill.



The criteria for eligibility in assisted dying entail being 18 years or older, having a serious and incurable illness in an advanced or terminal stage, experiencing untreatable and unbearable physical conditions alongside associated psychological suffering, and having the capacity to freely express one's will.



In assisted dying, lethal substances can be administered by the patient themselves if capable, by a doctor, a nurse, or a designated individual who accepts the responsibility.



Furthermore, the bill imposes a one-year prison sentence and a fine of €15,000 (approximately USD16,300) for any attempts to obstruct individuals from accessing assisted dying or acquiring information about it.



Vautrin clarified that this model is distinct from euthanasia, as an external party only intervenes if the patient is physically unable to administer the lethal substance. It does not constitute authorization for suicide, as stringent conditions and medical oversight are required.



She emphasized the unique French approach of the bill, distinguishing it from similar practices in Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, or Austria.

