Economists expect Turkey’s economy to grow 5.9 percent in Q1 before official figures' release

(MENAFN) A survey conducted on Monday revealed optimistic projections for the Turkish economy, with expectations pointing towards a substantial expansion of 5.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous year. The survey, which gathered insights from fourteen economists, highlighted a consensus among experts that the economy likely experienced growth ranging between 4.2 percent and 7 percent during the January-March period. This anticipated growth reflects a positive outlook for Turkey's economic performance, underpinned by various factors contributing to increased activity across different sectors.



Looking beyond the first quarter, economists foresee continued growth momentum for the Turkish economy in 2024. Projections indicate an expected growth rate of 3.38 percent for the year, with estimates ranging between 2.9 percent and 4 percent. Similarly, expectations for 2025 suggest a growth rate of 3.56 percent, signaling confidence in the country's economic prospects over the medium term.



Official figures regarding the performance of the Turkish economy for the first quarter of 2024 are eagerly awaited, with the Turkish Statistical Institute scheduled to release the data on Friday. These official statistics will provide a comprehensive and detailed assessment of economic activity during the period, offering valuable insights into the pace and scale of growth across various sectors.



The anticipated expansion in the first quarter builds upon the positive momentum observed in the final quarter of 2023, when the Turkish economy grew by 4 percent. This upward trend underscores the resilience and dynamism of Turkey's economy, highlighting its ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities for growth. As the country continues its economic journey, sustained expansion is expected to drive prosperity and contribute to the nation's overall development.

