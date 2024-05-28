China's industrial profits rebound in April, driven by stimulus measures, export recovery

(MENAFN) Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday revealed a positive turnaround in China's industrial profit for the month of April, following a decline in March. Profits at the country's industrial companies surged by 4 percent on an annualized basis in April, contrasting with the previous month's 3.5 percent decrease, which marked the end of seven consecutive months of profit growth.



April's upswing in industrial profit was primarily attributed to the implementation of government stimulus measures aimed at bolstering the economy, coupled with a notable recovery in export activity. These factors played a pivotal role in reviving profitability within China's industrial sector, signaling a resurgence in economic activity after a period of uncertainty.



In the first four months of the year (January-April), industrial profits in China registered a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 2.09 trillion yuan (USD289 billion). This uptick in profitability reflects a gradual recovery trajectory for the industrial sector, driven by both domestic and international factors.



Despite the overall positive trend, the performance varied across different types of industrial enterprises. State-owned industrial companies experienced a 2.8 percent decline in profits over the four-month period, highlighting ongoing challenges within this segment. Conversely, foreign companies operating in China witnessed a substantial 16.7 percent rise in profits, underscoring the resilience of international investment in the country's industrial landscape. Meanwhile, private companies recorded a commendable 6.4 percent increase in profits, indicating their ability to adapt and thrive amidst evolving market conditions.



Of particular note is the remarkable surge in profits observed within specific sectors, such as computer, communication, and other electric equipment manufacturing, which experienced a staggering 76 percent year-on-year growth in profits during the first four months of 2024. This exceptional performance underscores the dynamic nature of China's industrial landscape and the significant opportunities present within certain industries.

