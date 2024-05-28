EQS-News: LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LR Health & Beauty SE delivers good start into the 2024 financial year

Sales of EUR 72.6 million in the first quarter of 2024

Normalised EBITDA of EUR 7.8 million

Focus on further expansion of innovative product range Digital initiatives progressing successfully Ahlen, 28 May 2024 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social selling company in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, today published its figures for the first quarter of 2024, according to which LR Health & Beauty SE generated sales (revenue from goods sold) of EUR 72.6 million (2022*: EUR 72.0 million). Despite unfavourable currency effects, the company thus achieved a slight increase in sales of around 0.8% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. In terms of earnings, LR Health & Beauty SE generated normalised EBITDA of EUR

7.8

million in the first three months of 2024, compared to EUR 8.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings were impacted by the refinancing costs associated with the early redemption of the old bond of LR Global Holding GmbH and the issue of the new bond of LR Health & Beauty SE. EBITDA reported in the first quarter of 2024 was EUR 6.1 million, compared to EUR 7.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Valdemaras Gordinskis, Vice President Global Controlling and Investor Relations of the LR Group, comments:“All in all, LR has made a good start into the year 2024 and has achieved a sound performance in the important markets of Western and Eastern Europe. New product launches from previous periods, in particular the innovative BODY MISSION, made a significant contribution to growth in the first quarter. The success of our latest product launches once again validates our strategy.” Integrating AI to streamline social selling processes Dr Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains:“In 2024, we will continue to focus on the further digitalisation of our company and the use of innovative technologies to further optimise our business processes. We also strive to provide our partners with the best possible sales support through new product innovations. Our pipeline for this year includes both new products and seasonal sales promotions such as 'Crazy Summer'. We're also preparing the launch of a new product segment for the autumn of 2024, which will perfectly complement our product offering.” LR is placing great focus on the further digitalisation of its business processes. For example, through the Group's digital platform LR neo, partners can now access a wide range of information relevant to their sales activities. The company has also developed its own chatbot:“LR-Vera” is designed to support efficient customer service. The chatbot enables customer service centre staff to access a centralised knowledge pool that facilitates quick and comprehensive answers. Outlook 2024 LR Health & Beauty SE expects that it will continue to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the Health & Beauty segments and sees this confirmed by a further increase in momentum in the second quarter of the year. Based on conservative assumptions, LR continues to expect sales at the previous year's level and an only slightly lower or stable EBITDA for the 2024 financial year. The full report for the first quarter of 2024 is available online from today on the company website at *As issuer of the New Bond 2024/2028, LR Health & Beauty SE discloses the figures for the first quarter of 2024 and for the first quarter of the previous year 2023. The previous year's figures for 2023 may differ from the figures for 2023 disclosed previously by LR Global Holding GmbH.





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality health and beauty products in 32 countries. As an attractive social selling company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report . LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





