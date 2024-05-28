Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AGCompany Name: EV Digital Invest AGISIN: DE000A3DD6W5Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 28.05.2024Target price: EUR 3.60Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowStrategic partnership to unlock renewable energy projects Topic: EVDI announced to have entered a strategic partnership with GreenFOX Energy – a project developer and owner of renewable energy plants. Thecooperation enables EVDI to offer direct investments into renewable energyprojects to its customers via its platform. In detail: With this cooperation, EVDI is further expanding its product range of“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” that is currently comprising real-estateinvestments into residential, office and logistics. The added greeninvestment opportunities not only give investors the opportunity todiversify their investments even more broadly, but also to directlyparticipate from the transformation of the energy infrastructure. Theoffered projects should allow low minimum investments of € 100 and rathershort terms of only 12 months. In our view, the partnership should bode well for EVDI as 1) renewableenergy is one of the current megatrends showing a steep growth trajectory,2) it should further diversify the business by reducing the dependency fromthe developments in the real-estate sector and 3) it should attract newtarget investor groups. Even better, operational EVDI can build on itsestablished two-stage review process (internal and external analysis byrenowned experts) used for real-estate projects. As a result, the firstsolar project (“Solarpark Eyendorf”) is already available on the platform. Going forward, we expect more renewable projects to follow as Green FOXEnergy ́s project pipeline is well filled with around 2GW peak and thedemand for electricity generation from renewable energy sources is expectedto increase by more than 60% until 2026 (according to the IEA). In light of the promising strategic partnership with Green FOX Energy,paired with first signs of revitalization of the real-estate market mainlystemming from the anticipated reduction of interest rates, EVDI shouldeasily achieve its conservative guidance of € 4.9-5.8m in op. income (vseNuW: € 5.6m) and up to € -1.9m EBITDA, (eNuW: € -2m). While we see thegrowth potential arising from the partnership, we play it safe, leaving ourestimates unchanged for now. BUY on valuation with an unchanged PT of € 3.60, based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

