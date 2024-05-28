Original-Research: S Immo AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: S Immo AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to S Immo AGCompany Name: S Immo AGISIN: AT0000652250Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Haltenfrom: 28.05.2024Target price: EUR 19.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldSqueeze-out process initiated / Change to HOLD On Friday, the supervisory board of IMMOFINANZ AG approved the commencementof preparations for a squeeze-out of S IMMO, where all shares held byminority shareholders are going to be transferred to IMMOFINANZ againstappropriate cash compensation. Together with its parent company CPI and including the treasury shares of SIMMO, IMMOFINANZ currently holds 92.54% of the share capital. The cashcompensation for the remaining shares will be determined based on avaluation report to be obtained. In a shareholder meeting, which isexpected to take place in autumn '24, IMMOFINANZ will then submit thesqueeze-out for approval. While we already anticipated this to happen (see update from 02/24), butwere not certain about the timing of the process, now only the amount ofthe cash settlement needs to be determined. As this will be based on anexternal valuation, it still remains subject to a certain degree ofuncertainty. We hence keep our PT unchanged at € 19 but change ourrecommendation to HOLD. However, given a BV of € 23.66 per share and an NTAof € 25.17 per share, our PT should be positioned at the lower end of theanticipated range. Besides that, the company yesterday also released solid Q1 figures, showinga strong increase in both rental income (+23% yoy to € 58.4m) and FFO (+29%to € 32.3m). The strong improvement of the key metrics can be mainlyattributed to the acquisition of large portfolios in Eastern Europe, whilesimultaneously disposing lower yielding properties in Germany. Overall, thestrong development of the operational business should provide furtherconfidence for investors regarding the upcoming squeeze-out process can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

