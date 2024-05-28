EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Following cooperation agreement for US sales: Enapter and partner Solar Invest launch first business activities in the USA with Clean H2 Inc.

28.05.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following cooperation agreement for US sales: Enapter and partner Solar Invest launch first business activities in the USA with Clean H2 Inc.

Sales partner for the USA founds own US company

First orders received with a volume of 2.3 MW worth USD 5.4 million High efficiency thanks to modular system and no use of iridium Key feature for USA sales. Hamburg, 28. May 2024 - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) provides a first update on the cooperation agreement signed on December 28, 2023 with Solar Invest International SE (Solar Invest) for the important US market. As part of this agreement, Solar Invest, as the exclusive partner and authorized distributor of Enapter products in the US, has established a subsidiary that will build the sales and service network within the US. Clean H2 Inc., headquartered in Colorado, USA, has already received orders for 2 MW electrolyzers and a large number of single core electrolyzers. In addition to the provision and implementation of Enapter products, the contracts also include first-level support for all activities in the USA. The volume of other potential projects (sales pipeline) amounts to around EUR 8 million as at the beginning of May. The electrolyzers from the current orders are used in the heavy-duty and air transportation sectors. The focus of sales activities is on the multicore class devices, Enapter's electrolysers in the megawatt range. Clean H2 has seen great interest in these devices in the USA. Growth opportunities for CleanH2 - and thus also for Enapter - also arise in connection with the US government's Inflation Reduction Act, which provides for a significant expansion of renewable energies and the promotion of hydrogen applications. Enapter's electrolysers achieve significant competitive advantages thanks to their patented AEM technology, scalability and modular design, which enable the devices to be highly efficient. In addition, Enapter's AEM technology does not use iridium, which is an important competitive advantage. Iridium is a very rare element and, according to reports from experts and analysts, may not be available in sufficient quantities for PEM technology electrolyzers. The electrolysers with AEM technology from Enapter are a very good alternative here to eliminate the risk of significant price increases or possible supply shortfalls of iridium. Interested parties from the USA can contact Clean H2 directly: Website:

E-Mail: ...gy

Phone: +1 858-204-0979 About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Contact financial and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: ...



28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1912193



End of News EQS News Service