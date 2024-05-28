Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SECompany Name: Cantourage Group SEISIN: DE000A3DSV01Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 28.05.2024Target price: EUR 10.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrDebottlenecking production capacities Topic: Cantourage and Portocanna entered into a strategic partnership whichoffers Cantourage a capital light way to increase its production capacitiessignificantly amid the surging demand for medical cannabis in Germany. Legalization light is transforming the market. As of the beginning ofApril, cannabis is no longer being considered a narcotic in Germany,notably simplifying dispensing by pharmacies and prescriptions by doctors a prescription for medical cannabis has become as easy as foribuprofen 600. With its own telemedicine platform, telecan°, and the globalsupplier network consisting of more than 60 grower partners, Cantourage iswell positioned to benefit from it. This change can also be seen in salesgrowth figures. While Q1 (on preliminary basis) started out with“only” 26% yoy salesgrowth to € 6.2m, growth in April (the first month following the changesfrom the Cannabis Act) has already shown a significant acceleration to 160%compared to last year. While we do expect growth to somewhat slow down, itis seen to remain in the high double-digits throughout the remainder of theyear; eNuW FY24e sales +81% yoy. As a result, EBITDA should turn positivefollowing last year's € 500k loss (eNuW € 1.8m). In order to facilitate the surged demand, Cantourage entered into astrategic agreement with Portocanna,a Portuguese medical cannabis processor. Thanks to its state-of-the-artproduction facility, Cantourageis increasing its annual processable capacities from currently 7-8t toroughly 14t without having to significantly invest. Assuming an averageselling price of € 7.5 per gram, this should enables Cantourage to processproducts worth more than € 100m p.a., in our view. Importantly, thisagreement also provides the company with additional flexibility in regardsto further scaling production capacities if needed during the next fewyears. Besides the additional production capacities, Cantourage is also able toexclusively distribute Portocanna's own production line 'Hexacan', underwhich Portocanna brings together the products of numerous growers fromPortugal and Spain. Cantourage remains a BUY with an unchanged € 10 PT based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

