2 Russian Ministries Want Ban On IEA Lifted

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian President Vladimir has been informed the movement could be removed from the list of outfits, says a report.

Putin's Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice had communicated their position to the Russian leader

TASS quoted the as saying the proposal was backed by several bodies of the governmental. He called the Foreign Ministry's stance positive.

The Taliban had to be removed from the list of outlawed entities before the recognition of their government, suggested the envoy.

Kabulov said:“Therefore, work on this issue continues. All considerations have been reported to the top leadership of Russia. We are waiting for a decision.”

Since its return to power in 2021, he added, the interim government had come a long way towards being recognised.

According to Putin's point man, the Russian leadership has yet to overcome some impediments in the way of recognising the interim government in Kabul.

