Gold surge amid speculation of U.S. interest rate cuts, economic data

(MENAFN) Gold prices saw an uptick on Monday as traders weighed the potential for lowering interest rates in the United States ahead of the release of key economic data later in the week. Spot gold prices experienced a 0.5 percent increase, reaching USD2,344.88 per ounce by 11:58 GMT. This rise follows a dip to its lowest level since May 9, when prices fell to USD2,325.19 on Friday. Similarly, U.S. gold futures also climbed 0.5 percent to USD2,345.80 per ounce. Earlier in the previous week, the yellow metal had hit a record high of USD2,449.89 per ounce, but subsequently lost over USD100 in value.



Giovanni Stanovo, an analyst at UBS Bank, attributed the recent volatility in gold prices to more hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which shifted market participants’ focus back to the timing of the first interest rate cut. The latest minutes from last week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting indicated that officials believe it will take longer than expected for inflation to drop to the target of two percent.



The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is set to be released on Friday. This upcoming data release is highly anticipated by traders and investors as it could provide further insights into the inflation trajectory and the Federal Reserve's subsequent actions on interest rates. According to the CME Fed Watch tool, there is a growing skepticism among traders regarding the likelihood of multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024. The current market expectation for a rate cut by November stands at 62 percent, slightly down from 63 percent the previous Friday.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also saw gains. Silver prices in spot transactions rose by 1.7 percent to USD30.86 per ounce. This increase follows silver reaching its highest level in 11 years earlier last week, reflecting broader movements in the precious metals market amid ongoing economic uncertainties and interest rate speculations.

