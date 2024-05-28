UNICEF Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Executive Director of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, said that the images of burned children and families emerging from tents that were shelled by the Israeli occupation forces in Rafah "shock us all".

The tragedy in Gaza has been going on for more than seven months and has resulted in the death and injury of thousands of children, Russell added, in a statement

She stressed that the death of children sheltering in temporary tents is "unconscionable", adding that there must be "an immediate ceasefire and an end to the senseless killing of children".

The Israeli occupation shelled a camp for displaced people west of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians, including children and women.

