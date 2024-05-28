Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on the occasion of the Republic Day.

