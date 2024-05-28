Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Ethiopia

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on the occasion of her country's National Day.

