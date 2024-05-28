Al Arabi Clinch Amir Cup Table Tennis Title

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi clinched their sixth Amir Cup table tennis title after defeating Al Sadd 3-2 in the final in Ras Abu Aboud yesterday. Khalil Al Muhannadi, President of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation, President of the Arab and Asian Federations, and First Vice-President of the International Table Tennis Federation honoured the champions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.