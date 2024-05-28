Momen Beats Eain To Capture QSF 3 Crown In Doha

(MENAFN
- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Top seed Tarek Momen (pictured) lifted the QSF 3 title after overcoming Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in four games at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.
The win sees Momen capture his 10th PSA World Tour title and his first since August's Windsor Cup.
The 36-year-old Egyptian secured an 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-5 win in 50 minutes to win the PSA World Tour Bronze event.
Momen had earlier knocked out Qatari No.1 Abdulla Al Tamimi in the semi-finals, with wins against India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Aly Hussein earlier in the event. It was a composed performance from the World No.8 to go 2-0 up against Eain Yow and, despite dropping the third game, he held his nerve to seal the fourth and the title.
MENAFN28052024000063011010ID1108264394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.