Momen Beats Eain To Capture QSF 3 Crown In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Top seed Tarek Momen (pictured) lifted the QSF 3 title after overcoming Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in four games at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.

The win sees Momen capture his 10th PSA World Tour title and his first since August's Windsor Cup.

The 36-year-old Egyptian secured an 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-5 win in 50 minutes to win the PSA World Tour Bronze event.

Momen had earlier knocked out Qatari No.1 Abdulla Al Tamimi in the semi-finals, with wins against India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Aly Hussein earlier in the event. It was a composed performance from the World No.8 to go 2-0 up against Eain Yow and, despite dropping the third game, he held his nerve to seal the fourth and the title.