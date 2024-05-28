Confident Al Arabi Eye Berth In Amir Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Brimming with confidence after clinching the Qatar Cup title, defending champions Al Arabi are targeting a place in the Amir Cup handball tournament title clash as they meet Al Wakrah in the semi-final at Al Duhail Main Hall today.

Al Arabi prevailed over Al Duhail in a gripping Qatar Cup final on Sunday night, claiming a 35-34 victory in the shootout of the epic battle to seal the trophy.

They reached the Amir Cup semi-final after a hard-fought win over Qatar SC on Friday, and will face another tough challenge in Al Wakrah, who advanced with a thrilling victory over Al Ahli the same day.

Al Arabi goalkeeper Ahmed M, who made some brilliant saves during the Qatar Cup final, said the team was determined to seal a trophy double this season.

“It's been a hectic season and the players are working hard to stay prepared for tough matches with their determination," the goalkeeper had said after the final.

"Clinching the Amir Cup after lifting the Qatar Cup will be a great end to the season,” he added.

Their semi-final will get underway at 6:30pm after Al Rayyan and Al Duhail will face off at 4:30pm in the first semi-final.

Al Rayyan are also hoping to finish the season with their second title after winning the Qatar Handball League – their 15th crown in the competition's history – earlier this month.

Al Rayyan had eliminated tournament's most decorated side Al Sadd in the quarter-finals, and they are expecting a challenging fight from Al Duhail, who are seeking a silverware after the missed opportunity in the Qatar Cup.

Al Duhail had defeated Al Gharafa in the last eight of the tournament stage to reach the semi-finals. Al Sadd have won the Amir Cup on eight occasions followed by Al Ahli, who have five titles to their credit.

Al Rayyan and El Jaish were crowned champions four times each, followed by Al Duhail and Al Arabi, who have emerged winners in three editions apiece. Al Wakrah have lifted the prestigious trophy once.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Thursday.