Moecc Traps 8,800 Invasive Myna Birds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has taken decisive action against the invasive Myna bird population, reporting the trapping of approximately 8,800 birds as part of its strategy to preserve the country's ecological balance.

An infographic circulated on the Ministry's social media platforms highlights the scope of the campaign, with 4,000 birds were caught from January to April 2024 across 20 different locations across the country. The Ministry employs 200 cages to manage the captured birds.

The Myna bird, native to Southeast Asia, has been identified as a significant ecological threat in Qatar. From November 2022 to October 2023, the Ministry caught 3,000 Myna birds, underscoring the ongoing challenge posed by this species.

Recognised for its aggressive behaviour towards other bird species and its detrimental impact on biodiversity, the Myna bird is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the world's most aggressively invasive avian species.

The species also poses risks to agricultural crops and carries diseases such as avian influenza and malaria, which could potentially lead to the extinction of some local bird species, according to the 2009 Marcula study.

In response, the MoECC developed a strategic plan at the end of 2023, in collaboration with various entities including the Environmental Directorate of the Qatar Armed Forces, Aspire Zone Foundation, Qatar University, and several departments from the Ministry of Municipality and other key stakeholders.

This strategy involves defining roles, appointing coordinators from all participating entities, and establishing a fieldwork team for monitoring, control, and disposal of the birds.

The strategic plan also includes conducting a study to monitor and inventory the size of exotic and invasive species and their impact on local fauna.

It proposes initiating local and international efforts to develop scientific solutions or innovations for capturing and controlling the Myna bird population, ensuring alignment with public safety protocols and animal welfare standards.

Key components of the plan involve community engagement in the hunting efforts, organizing workshops, and regular meetings to evaluate the project's progress.

The strategy also entails adopting a systematic approach for the disposal of invasive bird species and exploring alternative methods suitable for the specific nature of their spread in the required field areas.

This initiative reflects Qatar's broader commitment to safeguarding its environmental health and maintaining the ecological balance essential for the country's sustainability.