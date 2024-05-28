VWO And Catalysor Turkey Join Forces In A Strategic Partnership To Elevate Digital Experience Optimization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership Set to Revolutionize Conversion Rate Optimization with Cutting-Edge AI and Data-Driven Strategies

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a leading experience optimization platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Catalysor, a prominent digital consultancy firm based in Istanbul. This collaboration is set to redefine customer experiences and drive conversion rate optimization programs in the Turkish market.VWO's comprehensive experimentation platform empowers businesses to create personalized and high-converting digital experiences across various channels, including websites, mobile apps, and features. By leveraging VWO's cutting-edge tech, driven by dynamic CDN technology, businesses can minimize payloads, improve latency, and ensure faster and more precise results leveraging Google Cloud Platform's secure infrastructure.Through this strategic partnership, Catalysor Turkey will combine its deep understanding of the Turkish market with VWO's robust technology to deliver tailored digital optimization solutions to clients across industries. By integrating VWO's platform into Catalysor Turkey's consultancy services, businesses in Turkey can expect to offer their customers superior digital experiences and drive measurable results.Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Catalysor, a renowned consultancy firm known for its expertise and commitment to excellence. By joining forces, we aim to empower businesses in Turkey to maximize the potential of their digital channels and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."Catalysor's Vefa Cinar also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We always prioritize developing data-based marketing strategies for the brands we work with. That's why A/B testing is an important part of our digital marketing approach. Recently, product and marketing teams' increased interest in A/B testing and the discontinuation of Google Optimize have put VWO on our radar. When we examined A/B testing tools, we saw that VWO stands out with both its technical capabilities and pricing method. So we decided to join our forces with VWO. We will help to increase the conversion rates of our clients and brands in the market by this partnership."This partnership represents a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey for businesses in Turkey. By combining VWO's expertise in experience optimization with Catalysor Turkey's digital expertise and local market knowledge, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and scale growth.About CatalysorFounded in 2015, Catalysor is a data-driven marketing partner. Catalysor makes digital marketing easier, with state-of-the-art features to help brands sell more and achieve excellent results on digital platforms. Catalysor develops different strategies for each client, considering digital trends and consumer behavior. To reach right people at exactly the right time, to achieve higher return on investment, Catalysor monitors and measures every data to analyze and report. Visit us:About VWOVWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit

