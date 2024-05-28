6 Most Memorable And Nostalgic IPL Moments Of The Kolkata Knight Riders

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Relive the top 6 nostalgic moments of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL history, featuring their triumphs, star players, and unforgettable matches that have defined their journey in cricket.

Led by Gautam Gambhir, KKR won their second IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final.

On May 13, 2008, Shoaib Akhtar had all the cricket fans glued to the screens with his fiery match-winning spell against the Delhi Daredevils.

Sunil Narine emerged as a star for KKR with his exceptional bowling, winning the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2012.

Gautam Gambhir's captaincy was instrumental in KKR's success, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and title victories as a player and coach.

Umar Gul's magical spell of 4/23 followed by Saurav Ganguly's fantastic 84 sealed victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Andre Russell became a fan favourite with his explosive batting and crucial performances, playing a key role in KKR's victories.

Rinku Singh's late blitz against Gujarat titans will remain as KKR's most iconic and memorable moments ever.