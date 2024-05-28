Hardik Pandya met Natasha's parents two years after marriage? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic, born to Goran and Radmila Stankovic in the Republic of Serbia, became engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya in January 2020 and married him in May of the same year
Hardik Pandya married Serbian model and actress Natasha Stankovic in May 2020 during Covid lockdown. He met her parents two years after marriage
They married in an intimate ceremony in May 2020 during the Covid lockdown. Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been at the center of divorce rumors, sparked when Natasa dropped her full name on Instagram and removed some photos with Hardik
Hardik met Natasa's parents for first time two years after their wedding, the birth of their son. He posted a video on Instagram showing him meeting and hugging his mother-in-law
In the video, Natasa's mom expressed her anticipation of Hardik's visit, while Goksi humorously commented on being "forced" to wear a shirt when meeting the cricketer
Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in February 2023. They released a wedding video sharing their love story
Their relationship's warmth and growth were evident in the heartfelt messages shared during their vow renewal
Neither Hardik Pandya or Natasha Stankovic have officially commented on the alleged rumours
