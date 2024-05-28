'Naam Kya Hai?' Hardik Pandya Once FORGOT Natasa Stankovic's Name During Their Wedding Vows (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic, a former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer,

has been married to

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. In February 2023, the pair reaffirmed their wedding vows using Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Recently, they have been the focus of divorce speculations

when

Natasa erased her entire name from Instagram.



Among all of this, we have obtained an old film of Natasa and

Hardik's

white wedding. Hardik humorously forgets

Natasa's

name in the video when they exchange wedding vows.

“I promise to love you as much as I love myself,"

Hardik begins his speech.

“But abhi ye vows ka pressure... I will give my best. My darling, naam kya hai (what's

the name)? Sorry, Natasa,"

Hardik hilariously says in the video.

Also Read:

Panchayat 3: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where to watch

Natasa also shared a video about her first meeting with Hardik. She said that after many years in India, she had never met a man like him. Hardik also admired

Natasa's

attractiveness when he first met her.

In their wedding film, Natasa claimed

that she

met Hardik through a mutual acquaintance.

She narrated,

“I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who

apparently

was

also

HP's

friend.

Then he walks in a hat,

some

kind of

a

shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere.

In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like,

'What is this?' 'Who is this?'"

Also Read:

Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith's instagram video (WATCH)

“You know when

you're

meeting someone for the first

time,

I was going for the hand

and

he came for a hug.

Don't

know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly,

that's

how we met for the first time,"

Natasa added.

Hardik said, sharing his

side of the

story,

“Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was

obviously

very

good looking, pehle

udhar

hi bhai fisal gaya tha (that is where I fell in love with her)."