'Naam Kya Hai?' Hardik Pandya Once FORGOT Natasa Stankovic's Name During Their Wedding Vows (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic, a former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer,
has been married to
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. In February 2023, the pair reaffirmed their wedding vows using Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Recently, they have been the focus of divorce speculations
when
Natasa erased her entire name from Instagram.
Among all of this, we have obtained an old film of Natasa and
Hardik's
white wedding. Hardik humorously forgets
Natasa's
name in the video when they exchange wedding vows.
“I promise to love you as much as I love myself,"
Hardik begins his speech.
“But abhi ye vows ka pressure... I will give my best. My darling, naam kya hai (what's
the name)? Sorry, Natasa,"
Hardik hilariously says in the video.
Natasa also shared a video about her first meeting with Hardik. She said that after many years in India, she had never met a man like him. Hardik also admired
Natasa's
attractiveness when he first met her.
In their wedding film, Natasa claimed
that she
met Hardik through a mutual acquaintance.
She narrated,
“I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who
apparently
was
also
HP's
friend.
Then he walks in a hat,
some
kind of
a
shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere.
In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like,
'What is this?' 'Who is this?'"
“You know when
you're
meeting someone for the first
time,
I was going for the hand
and
he came for a hug.
Don't
know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly,
that's
how we met for the first time,"
Natasa added.
Hardik said, sharing his
side of the
story,
“Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was
obviously
very
good looking, pehle
udhar
hi bhai fisal gaya tha (that is where I fell in love with her)."
