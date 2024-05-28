Kerala Rain Update: IMD Sounds Yellow Alert In 6 Districts Today; Waterlogging Reported In Parts Of Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala has been experiencing heavy rain in isolated places across southern districts since Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has revised the forecast and issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday (May 28). These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts:

May 28 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 29 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 30 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 31 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

In Ernakulam, incessant rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in many areas, including Infopark at Kakkanad. Traffic jams have been reported on Sahodaran Ayappan Road, Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road, and Aluva-Edappally Road on Tuesday morning.



A portion of the Sri Krishna Swamy temple collapsed and plunged into the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkkara, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the alert issued on Tuesday morning, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph are likely to affect isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.

