Jr NTR Remembers NTR, Offers Respects To His Late Grandfather On His 101St Birth Anniversary (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jr NTR went to his
grandfather's
memorial, NTR Ghat, on Tuesday to commemorate the late
actor-turned-politician's
101st birth anniversary. His half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, accompanied Tarak. In a video posted on X, the Devara star with folded hands was seen at the memorial. He then sat on the ground beside Kalyan and observed a moment of quiet. The
RRR
star was unaffected by the gathering around him.
Many members of Jr.
NTR's
family followed him to the NTR Ghat.
NTR's
son, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, also visited the ghat. He arrived with his teammates and paid his condolences to his late father. Watch the following videos:
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a renowned actor, director, and politician. He served as Andhra
Pradesh's
chief minister for seven years, three times.
He
starred in 300 films and received three National Awards. He died on January 18, 1996, in his Hyderabad home.
Tarak is now working on several initiatives
at work.
He's
been
busy
filming Ayan
Mukerji's
War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham.
Despite a rigorous filming schedule, the RRR star took a break from work and returned to Hyderabad to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections
on May 13.
In addition, the actor is working on Devara: Part 1, a project
that is
sure to captivate audiences. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a countrywide release on October 10, 2024. This highly anticipated film features a superb star cast
including
Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the excitement and intrigue.
Shruti Marathe, a Marathi actress, will play Jr.
NTR's
wife, further enhancing the
star power of the film.
