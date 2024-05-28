Jr NTR Remembers NTR, Offers Respects To His Late Grandfather On His 101St Birth Anniversary (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jr NTR went to his

grandfather's

memorial, NTR Ghat, on Tuesday to commemorate the late

actor-turned-politician's

101st birth anniversary. His half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, accompanied Tarak. In a video posted on X, the Devara star with folded hands was seen at the memorial. He then sat on the ground beside Kalyan and observed a moment of quiet. The

RRR

star was unaffected by the gathering around him.

Many members of Jr.

NTR's

family followed him to the NTR Ghat.

NTR's

son, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, also visited the ghat. He arrived with his teammates and paid his condolences to his late father. Watch the following videos:

Also Read:

Hardik Pandya met Natasha's parents two years after marriage? Read on

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a renowned actor, director, and politician. He served as Andhra

Pradesh's

chief minister for seven years, three times.

He

starred in 300 films and received three National Awards. He died on January 18, 1996, in his Hyderabad home.

Tarak is now working on several initiatives

at work.

He's

been

busy

filming Ayan

Mukerji's

War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham.

Despite a rigorous filming schedule, the RRR star took a break from work and returned to Hyderabad to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections

on May 13.

Also Read:

Panchayat 3: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where to watch

In addition, the actor is working on Devara: Part 1, a project

that is

sure to captivate audiences. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a countrywide release on October 10, 2024. This highly anticipated film features a superb star cast

including

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the excitement and intrigue.

Shruti Marathe, a Marathi actress, will play Jr.

NTR's

wife, further enhancing the

star power of the film.

