Happy Birthday Joao Cancelo: Top 10 Performances From A Football Journey To Remember

1. Portugal vs Spain (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):

Cancelo was influential in Portugal's 1-0 victory, showcasing his defensive skills against top attackers.

2. Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach (2020/21 UEFA Champions League):

Cancelo played a crucial role in City's 2-0 win, contributing defensively and offensively.

3. Manchester City vs Liverpool (2020/21 Premier League):

Cancelo's exceptional defensive display helped City secure a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

4. Manchester City vs PSG (2020/21 UEFA Champions League):

Cancelo's performance was crucial in City's 2-1 win, helping neutralize PSG's attack.

5. Portugal vs Croatia (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):

Cancelo's attacking prowess and defensive solidity were evident in Portugal's 3-2 win.

6. Manchester City vs Tottenham (2021/22 Premier League):

Cancelo's dominant display contributed to City's 1-0 win, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

7. Manchester City vs Chelsea (2021/22 Premier League):

Cancelo's stellar performance played a key role in City's 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

8. Manchester City vs Everton (2020/21 Premier League):

Cancelo's all-round performance helped City to a 3-1 victory over Everton.

9. Portugal vs Serbia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers):

Cancelo's defensive contributions helped Portugal secure a 2-1 win.

10. Portugal vs France (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):

Cancelo's defensive skills were on display as Portugal held France to a goalless draw.