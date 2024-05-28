Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment worth THIS at Worli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment at Worli worth a whooping sum of money. Check out the price here

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput buy a Rs 59 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli area from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd.

The 5,395 sq ft space boasts 3 parking spots, purchased for Rs 58.66 crore on May 24, 2024

The Oberoi 360 West project, developed by Oberoi Realty, houses the couple's high-rise apartment on one of the upper floors

The property saw a significant appreciation of over 50% in just a year.

The project offers 5BHK, 4BHK, duplexes, and penthouses, all facing the sea

Shahid Kapoor reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore for the luxury flat. On the film front, he recently starred in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon

His upcoming projects include 'Deva,' 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues,' and 'Farzi 2'

Shahid's last Instagram post unveiled the first look of 'Deva,' showcasing him with a short hairdo and holding a gun