Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor Buy Luxury Apartment Worth THIS At Worli


5/28/2024 4:00:30 AM

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment worth THIS at Worli

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Worli Apartment

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput buy a Rs 59 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli area from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd.

Price of the Luxury Apartment

The 5,395 sq ft space boasts 3 parking spots, purchased for Rs 58.66 crore on May 24, 2024

Details of the apartment

The Oberoi 360 West project, developed by Oberoi Realty, houses the couple's high-rise apartment on one of the upper floors

About the Housing Project

The property saw a significant appreciation of over 50% in just a year.
The project offers 5BHK, 4BHK, duplexes, and penthouses, all facing the sea

Stamp Duty of the Property

Shahid Kapoor reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore for the luxury flat. On the film front, he recently starred in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor upcoming projects

His upcoming projects include 'Deva,' 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues,' and 'Farzi 2'

Shahid Kapoor latest project

Shahid's last Instagram post unveiled the first look of 'Deva,' showcasing him with a short hairdo and holding a gun

