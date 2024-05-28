Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh Acquitted In Ranjit Singh Murder Case By Punjab And Haryana HC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four other accused on Tuesday. A bench comprising of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Lalit Batra pronounced the verdict on the appeals filed by Ram Rahim and others who were convicted by a CBI Court in Haryana's Panchkula in 2021.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot dead in 2002.

Four other convicts - Avtar Singh, Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh and Krishan Lal - were previously sentenced to life imprisonment along with Singh.

Ram Rahim will remain in jail as he is also convicted in a separate case of rape. Additionally, he is serving a sentence for another case involving conspiracy to commit murder.

The controversial preacher was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in cases related to rape and two murders, including the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

On October 18, 2021, the special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment. One of the accused had died during the trial. Additionally, the CBI judge imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on the Dera chief.

He is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.