Papua New Guinea Landslide: PM Modi Offers Support As Chilling Drone Footage Of Aftermath Goes Viral (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the "devastating landslide" in Papua New Guinea and affirmed India's readiness to provide all possible support and assistance.

In a post on X, PM wrote,“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance."

According to the Papua New Guinea government, over 2,000 individuals are feared to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation. The tragedy occurred after a mountainside collapsed during the early hours of Friday morning while the village of Yambali was asleep.

Situated in a remote and turbulent area within the interior of the impoverished, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, the settlement faces significant challenges for search and rescue operations, further complicating an already hazardous situation.

"The landslide area is very unstable. When we're up there, we're regularly hearing big explosions where the mountain is, there is still rocks and debris coming down," Enga province disaster committee chairperson Sandis Tsaka told Reuters.

“The landslide is still active, as people are digging through the rocks, more is still coming down."

“A state of emergency has been declared across the disaster zone and a neighbouring area, with a combined population of between 4,500 to 8,000, although not all have been ordered to evacuate yet," Tsaka added.

Military personnel have established checkpoints and are assisting in relocating residents to evacuation centers, citing the challenges posed by the remote location, rugged terrain, and tribal unrest in the area. The arrival of heavy equipment and aid has been delayed, with convoys of relief teams requiring military escort due to these obstacles.

The fluctuating estimates of the death toll highlight the difficulty of obtaining an accurate population count in Papua New Guinea. As a mountainous nation, conducting comprehensive censuses faces significant obstacles. The most recent credible census dates back to 2000, and the exclusion of individuals under 18 years old from the 2022 voter roll further complicates population estimates.