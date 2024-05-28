Ananya Panday Cried 2-3 Days Back; Does It Concern Aditya Roy Kapur?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship, once a source of joy for many, ended, leaving fans disheartened. Just recently, Ananya shared a glimpse of her emotional vulnerability by opening up about shedding tears a few days ago

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's breakup saddened many fans after their romance filled headlines with secret vacations and public appearances as a couple

Ananya recently admitted to crying a few days prior during a rapid question-and-answer session with a news portal, attributing it to a disagreement with her mother

Despite professional success with her film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya's personal life took a hit with the alleged breakup

Reports suggest the couple split nearly a month before, leaving Ananya hurt and seeking solace in spending time with her new pet

Ananya's cryptic social media post hinted at her emotional state, suggesting a belief in destiny with the caption "Monday Manifesting''

The breakup appears to have affected both Ananya and Aditya, who are coping with the situation in their own ways

Fans were drawn into Ananya and Aditya's romance, marked by public outings and vacations. However, none have made any public statement