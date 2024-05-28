Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Lagaan'? 6 other films refused by the actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan has a number of hits to his name. Last year with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' SRK marked a significant high in his long career in Bollywood. However there are quite a number of films he rejected over the years which went on to become hits on their own. From 'Lagaan' to 'Jodhaa Akbar' here's a list of 7 films rejected by Shah Rukh Khan that went on to become super hits

From 'Lagaan' to 'Jodhaa Akbar' here's a list of 7 films rejected by Shah Rukh Khan that went on to become super hits

Last year with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' SRK marked a significant high in his long career in Bollywood. However there are quite a number of films he rejected over the years

SRK turned down the lead in this Oscar-nominated epic, paving the way for Aamir Khan's iconic performance as Bhuvan in the cricket drama set during British rule in India

Khan passed on the role of Rancho in this blockbuster, allowing Aamir Khan to shine in the humorous yet poignant exploration of the Indian education system

SRK declined the part of Emperor Akbar in this historical romance, enabling Hrithik Roshan to portray the iconic Mughal ruler opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Khan's refusal of the lead role led to Sanjay Dutt's memorable portrayal of the affable gangster-turned-doctor, Munna Bhai, in this heartwarming comedy

Shah Rukh Khan's rejection of the role allowed Rajinikanth to mesmerize audiences with his dual portrayal of a scientist and a robot in this sci-fi extravaganza

SRK's refusal of the role of DJ left the door open for Siddharth to play the spirited youth who becomes entangled in political activism and societal change

Khan's decision not to star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in this romantic comedy paved the way for Shahid Kapoor to deliver a memorable performance as Aditya Kashyap