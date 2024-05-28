United Airlines Flight Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Takeoff At Chicago Airport; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid Memorial Day travel rush, operations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport faced a momentary halt when a United Airlines flight aborted takeoff due to an engine fire. Dramatic footage from the tarmac showcased smoke billowing out from one of the aircraft's wings.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved United Flight 2091, scheduled for departure around 2 PM local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the engine fire on the Airbus A320 just before takeoff.

The United Airlines flight, bound for Seattle, encountered a critical moment as its engine burst into flames while on the taxiway.

The incident prompted the evacuation of 148 passengers and five crew members as the plane was towed back to a gate, according to statements released separately by the FAA and the airline.

While the FAA specifically mentioned an engine fire, the airline characterized it more vaguely as "an issue with the engine."

“The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution,”

CNN quoted United officials

as saying. They added that no injuries

were reported.

The severity of the incident prompted the FAA to enact a temporary suspension of arrivals at the bustling Chicago airport, though regular operations resumed around 2:45 PM local time.

A video, purportedly captured by a passenger from within the aircraft, vividly illustrates thick smoke billowing from one of the plane's wings as it navigated the tarmac.

The individual who filmed the footage asserted hearing an explosion precisely as the aircraft was poised for takeoff.

"I

felt the impact on my window. As I looked, the engine was on fire

and

smoke was coming out,”

the passenger told a publication.

In its statement, the airline emphasized that the engine issue was promptly attended to by first responders. Additionally, it assured that all passengers were deplaned in a standard manner.

“We are working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers,”

it stated.