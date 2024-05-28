Anant Ambani's Video From New York Streets Goes VIRAL; Netizen Calls Him 'Real-Life Richie Rich'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani,

is

slated to marry Radhika Merchant.

The rich family held pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and we now know that they

would

be held again in Italy. Many celebrities have already

gone to attend

the pre-wedding ceremony, which begins today aboard a boat.

Amidst this, Anant Ambani has been the talk of the town after a New York City adolescent posted a photo of himself with him and asked whether anyone knew who he was.



Anant Ambani was

going

down the street with his dog when people began taking photographs

with

him. Beth, a New York City resident, also went and took photographs with Anant, but she had no idea who he really was. She just took photographs of him like everyone else did,

and then asked netizens whether they knew who he was.



As soon as

the

post mentioned above

was shared

on social media, netizens reminded her that Anant Ambani is the real-life Richie Rich and the son of India's richest man.

Watch the amusing reactions below.

















The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will begin on May 28, 2024, and

will

continue until June 1, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities will take place on a luxurious cruise ship

travelling

from Italy to the South of France and back.

Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have

already

departed to join the festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and their respective families

are likely to

attend the celebration shortly. As of yet, no more information regarding the pre-wedding celebration is available.