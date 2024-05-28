Anant Ambani's Video From New York Streets Goes VIRAL; Netizen Calls Him 'Real-Life Richie Rich'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani,
is
slated to marry Radhika Merchant.
The rich family held pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and we now know that they
would
be held again in Italy. Many celebrities have already
gone to attend
the pre-wedding ceremony, which begins today aboard a boat.
Amidst this, Anant Ambani has been the talk of the town after a New York City adolescent posted a photo of himself with him and asked whether anyone knew who he was.
Anant Ambani was
going
down the street with his dog when people began taking photographs
with
him. Beth, a New York City resident, also went and took photographs with Anant, but she had no idea who he really was. She just took photographs of him like everyone else did,
and then asked netizens whether they knew who he was.
As soon as
the
post mentioned above
was shared
on social media, netizens reminded her that Anant Ambani is the real-life Richie Rich and the son of India's richest man.
Watch the amusing reactions below.
The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will begin on May 28, 2024, and
will
continue until June 1, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities will take place on a luxurious cruise ship
travelling
from Italy to the South of France and back.
Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have
already
departed to join the festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and their respective families
are likely to
attend the celebration shortly. As of yet, no more information regarding the pre-wedding celebration is available.
