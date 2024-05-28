Sex Video Case: SIT To Clarify On Plans To Arrest Prajwal Revanna’S Mother Bhavani In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) The mother of the prime accused in the sex video case, Prajwal Revanna, is likely to get clarity on Tuesday regarding the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) plans regarding her arrest.

Bhavani Revanna, a former Zilla Panchayat member in Hassan, has approached the Special Court for People's Representatives seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the alleged kidnapping of a victim in the sex video case.

The SIT had previously arrested Bhavani's husband, JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna, in the case, and he is currently out of jail on conditional bail.

Bhavani filed the petition in the court on Monday and the SIT has been asked to file objections on Tuesday (today) by the court.

The SIT had issued a notice directing her to appear before the officers for questioning, but did not specify the Section under which Bhavani was given notice.

Bhavani fears arrest in the case as she is facing charges of colluding in the act of kidnapping.

The SIT found details of the calls between Bhavani and the second accused in the kidnapping case, Satish Babu. The SIT has issued two notices to her so far.

When asked about the possibility of her arrest, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday,“The SIT is doing their job. I can't disclose everything that the SIT is doing in public. We have given a mandate to the SIT, and they are doing their job according to the law.”

When asked about the death of the complainant who filed the POCSO case against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, he said,“The report says that a week ago she was admitted to the hospital as she was suffering from cancer, and she died. We have to see whether there is any new development and make a decision then.”