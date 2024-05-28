Former American Express executive Sayantan Ghosh joins Balancehero India as Head of Credit Risk

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 27, 2024: Balancehero India, the driving force behind one of India’s leading digital lending apps, TrueBalance, recently appointed Sayantan Ghosh, an alumnus of the Indian Statistical Institute, as its Head of Credit Risk Management & Data Science.

Before joining Balancehero India, Sayantan had a stint with Statsfin and held various leadership positions at American Express. During his tenure with American Express, he led cross-functional teams in developing profitable new account underwriting strategies for international markets and implemented machine-learning risk scorecards to enhance credit risk management. He holds a Master of Statistics with a Major in Applied Statistics and Data Analysis from the Indian Statistical Institute in Delhi and Kolkata.

Commenting on the appointment, Souparno Bagchi, Chief Operating Officer, of Balancehero India said, “With his academic excellence and expertise in credit risk management and data science, I am confident that Sayantan will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of financial inclusion. This position is a crucial pillar for digital lending platforms, and undoubtedly, with our new appointment, we are poised to drive innovation and excel, further advancing our mission."

Sayantan Ghosh, Head of Credit Risk, at Balancehero India, said, “As I embark on my journey as the Head of Credit Risk at Balancehero India, I'm eager to apply my expertise to strengthen our risk management strategies and ensure our operations remain stable and resilient. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, I eagerly anticipate driving initiatives that will propel Balancehero India forward in the fintech industry.”

Balancehero India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Pvt. Ltd. Korea, has witnessed an exceptional trajectory of success in recent years. In the fiscal year 2020–23, the company achieved a remarkable surge in net earnings, recording a 17-fold increase to reach Rs. 59 Crore. Simultaneously, its revenue from operations experienced substantial growth, climbing from Rs. 244 crore in the previous year to an impressive Rs. 431 crore during the same period. This track record has firmly established Balancehero as a leading player in the digital lending landscape across India, dedicated to serving the credit needs of underserved and unserved segments.

Founded in 2014 by Korean entrepreneur Cheol-won (Charlie) Lee, Balancehero has established itself as a non-bank finance corporation, primarily through its digital lending app, TrueBalance. The company has expanded its services to over 1 million underserved users, spanning 85% of India's pin codes, with a daily disbursal volume of 10,000.





