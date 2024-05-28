Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 27th May 2024





The GCC stock market continues to be impacted by the general negative sentiment from last week, influenced by the US FOMC minutes, and remains subdued as markets anticipate additional inflation data and geopolitical tensions in the region. The upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week is also contributing to the uncertainty.



The Saudi stock market saw a volatile trading session but remained on a downward trajectory toward levels seen at the beginning of the year. The banking sector remains a drag on overall market performance, with sentiment still negative. However, the market may find some support if oil prices rebound, especially with the approaching OPEC+ meeting.



The Dubai stock market underwent a volatile session, attempting to recover some of its recent losses. The real estate sector continues to lead the downturn, while the financial sector saw gains, led by Dubai Islamic Bank. The Dubai stock market could reverse its losses if upcoming economic fundamentals such as the PMI data positively surprise and support the market.



The Abu Dhabi stock market paused today after experiencing a steep decline last week and over the recent period, with leading stocks showing mixed performances today. The market's future movements may be heavily influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, adding to the expected volatility in the coming days.



The Qatari stock market was down today, reaching a new low not seen since October of the previous year. The banking sector continued to lead the losses. The Qatari stock market could continue to face downside risks after this year’s performance.





