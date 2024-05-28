Arabian Automobiles Announces 'Drive Now, Pay Next Year' Deal for Nissan Customers

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 27 May 2024 – Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is demonstrating its commitment to community and consumer welfare with an innovative relief initiative: the 'Drive Now, Pay Next Year' deal.



As part of this offer, customers purchasing specific Nissan models during May and June 2024 can defer their initial monthly installment until January or February 2025, benefiting from an eight-month payment holiday. A five-year Nissan warranty is included, providing added assurance and peace of mind to customers. This collaborative effort between Arabian Automobiles and participating banks aims to provide exceptional financial ease to interested parties.



The deal includes several popular 2024 models, specifically the Patrol, Pathfinder, Altima, and Kicks, ensuring a wide array of choices for seekers of quality and value in their automotive selections. This provision is for select retail grades under terms and conditions designed to maximize customer advantage and satisfaction.



Nissan's plan, designed to facilitate new car ownership without immediate budgetary strain, aligns with Arabian Automobiles' ongoing efforts to support its community and provide tailored solutions that meet buyer needs. This is also why the 5-year Nissan warranty is applicable across all the aforementioned models.



Those considering taking advantage of the 'Drive Now, Pay Next Year' package are encouraged to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom to explore the Nissan range and learn more about the 'Drive Now, Pay Next Year' package.







MENAFN28052024002987014458ID1108264324