U.S. Mhealth Device Market Detailed Insights On Upcoming Trends 2021 - 2028

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Mhealth Device Market by Device Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”, the global U.S. Mhealth device industry size was valued at $12.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $53.25 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.6%.

Mhealth is one of the types of electronic health. It is defined as the public health practice assisted by the use of mobile computers. The mobile computers include smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, mobile broadband, and mobile computers. Further, mobile computers include devices such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, sleep monitors, insulin pumps, and pulse oximeters. These devices collect and store patient-related information, which is used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The major applications of mhealth devices are diagnosis & treatment, real-time tracking, and data collection.

Factors such as changes in the lifestyle of the people, high adoption of smartphones and tablets in the healthcare sector, and development of new and advanced devices drive the mhealth device market growth.

Consumers prefer devices that are portable and easy to carry and possess features such as easy connectivity with the internet, and data sharing among the connected devices, i.e., from patients to healthcare professionals, which in turn drives the growth of the mhealth devices market revenue. In addition, the increase in demand for diagnosis and treatment in the COVID-like situation further contributes to the market growth.

The market players such as MASIMO, Philips, and Medtronic are focusing their investments on technologically advanced and cost-effective products. For instance, MASIMO, in June 2020, launched Masimo Sleep, designed to help consumers better understand the quality of their sleep. It uses a lightweight sensor, while the sleep app collects the user's data using clinically proven Masimo SET pulse oximetry to track changes in key vital signs during sleep. Medtronic launched InPen integrated with real-time Guardian Connect CGM data. It is the first and only FDA-cleared smart insulin pen on the market for people on multiple daily injections (MDI).

Competitive Analysis:

The U.S. Mhealth Device industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global U.S. Mhealth Device Market include,

ATHENAHEALTH, INC.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

OMRON CORPORATION

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

ASCOM

VIVIFY HEALTH

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

CYBERNET MANUFACTURING INC.

MEDTRONIC PLC

KAISER PERMANENTE

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

HOMECARE HOMEBASE, LLC (HCHB)

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

MASIMO CORPORATION

AGAMATRIX INC.

Covid-19 Impact

COVID-19 has impacted severely the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled which in turn has significant demand in the industries. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease; Moreover, the increased demand for mhealth devices in the COVID-19 situation has fostered the U.S. mhealth devices market growth in 2019.

Key Findings Of The Study

- By device type, the mobile computers segment generated the highest revenue in the U.S. mhealth device market in 2019.

- By application, the diagnosis & treatment generated the highest revenue in the U.S. mhealth device market.

