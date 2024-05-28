Introducing: KA2 Erasmus Plus Project“Intelligent Sustainable Habitats Masters Course” - INHABITAT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are excited to introduce the INHABITAT an EU funded, Environmental Education course, with the kick-off meeting taking place at IHU January 25-26.

THESSALONIKI, MACEDONIA, GREECE, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to introduce the INHABITAT (INtelligent Sustainable HABITATs ) MSc study program, a revolutionary, EU funded, Environmental Education course, the kick-off meeting of which took place in the Alexander University Campus of the International Hellenic University at Sindos, Thessaloniki, Greece on January, 25th and 26th, 2024. During these two days, the representatives of all partners had the opportunity to discuss and communicate the issues related to the structure and implementation of the study program. Support speeches were given in the opening of the meeting by the vice Rector of IHU, Prof. Panagiotis Tzionas, and the Head of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Management, Prof. Apostolos Tsagaris.About the Program:INHABITAT MSc is designed to create a cutting-edge, interactive certified 2-year Master of Science course focused on IoT applications in daily life. This program is expected to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the emerging field of "Intelligent Sustainable Habitats". The course is also formulated to stimulate transversal competencies such as the increased sense of initiative & entrepreneurship. It is designed to follow the European Credit Transfer & Accumulation System (ECTS) credit standards for certification recognition across the EU. The developed syllabus will also be offered via vocational education and training in the form of micro-credentials to those who wish to gain specific skills for up-skilling and life-long education. The innovative curriculum comprises of interactive teaching methods & partnerships with expert academic & IoT expert organizations in order to give to 40 students a solid background for starting a fruitful career in the industry. The course duration is 16 months, plus a 1-month maritime (on the job) experience, a month after the end of the teaching period. During the execution of the course, 3 mobility periods are programmed. In the first two (14-day) ones the students & educators from one teaching university will travel to the other and vice-versa, to participate in the large-scale laboratories, whereas the 3rd period (1 month) is reserved for the on-the-job training. Although the course will be taught in English, local language lessons will be provided to enable the participants to immerge in the local culture during mobilities. The course will be open for participation for anyone with a basic civil, electrical, software or mechanical technical background. Priority will be given according to their academic performance. In the case of equivalent academic level, participants from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds (including refugees, asylum seekers & migrants) will be preferred.Key Features:The INHABITAT MSc program, established in collaboration with the Kauno Technologijos Universitetas (Kaunas University of Technology) of Lithuania, is designed to address the pressing environmental challenges of our time by providing students with comprehensive interdisciplinary training.Interdisciplinary Curriculum: The program offers a diverse curriculum covering topics, such as sustainable development, environmental policy, renewable energy, ecology, and more, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education.Industry Partnerships: We have established partnerships with leading organizations in the environmental sector, providing students with access to valuable resources, mentorship opportunities, and networking connections.Consortium:INTERNATIONAL HELLENIC UNIVERSITY, Greece (Coordinator) -POLITECNICO DI MILANO, Italy -KAUNO TECHNOLOGIOS UNIVERSITAS, Lithuania -HOCHSCHULE RHEIN-WAAL-HSRW RHINE-WAAL UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES,Germany -CERCA TROVA, Bulgaria -VENTSPILS TEHNIKUMS, Latvia -ECQA GmbH, Austria -EVOLUTIONARY ARCHETYPES CONSULTING SL, Spain -SYSWIN SOLUTIONS, Romania -EFESTO, France -INTERCONSULT BULGARIA OOD, Bulgaria -HOLONIX SRL, Italy -For More Information:For more information about the INHABITAT MSc program, please visit INHABITAT MSc Program Website -

